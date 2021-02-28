Trump returns to political stage at conservative conference
Donald Trump has given his first speech since leaving office as US president at a conservative conference in Florida.
It comes just weeks after he was acquitted during an impeachment trial, which saw some members of his own Republican party vote against him.
He repeated his false claims that he won November's election and hinted at another run in 2024, saying: "I might even decide to beat them a third time."
