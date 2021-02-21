'Something was wrong': US plane engine catches fire

The engine of a Boeing jet failed after take-off, burning and scattering debris over a residential area near Denver, Colorado.

Video filmed by a passenger shows the right engine on fire and missing its casing.

The United Airlines flight to Honolulu, a Boeing 777 with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was able to return safely and land at Denver International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

