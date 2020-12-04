Video shows US plane engine on fire
A Boeing jet has scattered debris over a residential area near Denver after one of its engines failed on take-off.
The Boeing 777, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was able to return safely and land at Denver International Airport. No injuries were reported.
Passengers on board described a "large explosion" shortly after take-off.
One passenger, Chad Schnell, filmed this footage of the plane engine in flames from his seat.
Read more: US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes
