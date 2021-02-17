The birthplace of jazz: Without music, will New Orleans survive?
New Orleans is a city built on tourism and live music events.
With Mardi Gras parades cancelled and live music venues still closed after 10 months, how much longer can its musicians survive?
Producer: Emma Supple
DOP: Ivy Chiu
Location producer: Hannah Varnell
Camera assistant: Mark Roethke
Editing: Susannah Reid & Roderick Macleod
