The birthplace of jazz: Without music, will New Orleans survive?

New Orleans is a city built on tourism and live music events.

With Mardi Gras parades cancelled and live music venues still closed after 10 months, how much longer can its musicians survive?

Producer: Emma Supple

DOP: Ivy Chiu

Location producer: Hannah Varnell

Camera assistant: Mark Roethke

Editing: Susannah Reid & Roderick Macleod

