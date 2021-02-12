The main difference between the Watergate scandal facing Richard Nixon and current impeachment of Donald Trump is the creation of alternative facts, the former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman told BBC World News.

He said: "The big difference I think between now and then is that now we have what Donald Trump refers to as alternative facts.

"That is the big lie, for example that he won the election and Joe Biden lost. Back in 1974 everybody got their facts from the same place. We all agreed on what the facts were."

A second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is currently underway. He stands accused of inciting supporters to attack the Capitol building on 6 January. Five people lost their lives.

Mr Trump's legal team deny he incited insurrection in the Capitol riots. They have previously argued he has freedom of speech to declare the election fraudulent and have called the trial "absurd and unconstitutional" on the basis he has already left office.