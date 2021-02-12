A former senior adviser in the Trump administration has warned there will be a heightened threat of extremism in the US for some time.

Elizabeth Neumann, who was deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security said: "Some of this comes from the dynamics of what happened on January 6.

"It is seen as a success story for white supremacists, for anti-government extremists and they are actively recruiting what they perceive to be disheartened Trump supporters, disheartened QAnon adherents and sadly that means we are likely to see not only a growth in their numbers but also the likelihood of additional attacks," she told BBC World News.

A second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is currently underway. He stands accused of inciting supporters to attack the Capitol building on 6 January. Five people lost their lives.

Mr Trump's legal team has previously called the trial "absurd and unconstitutional" on the basis that he has already left office. They have also argued Mr Trump has freedom of speech to declare the election fraudulent.