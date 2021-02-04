US President Joe Biden’s administration will face a number of challenges when it comes to its relationship with China and other countries, the former foreign policy adviser to John McCain has said.

How the Biden administration deals with China over climate co-operation and co-ordinating economic measures between the two countries, as well as the US’s relationship with Russia could all be difficult issues, David Adesnik told BBC World News.

Mr Adesnik is the director of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).