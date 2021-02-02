Street skiing and states of emergency as snow hits US east coast
A massive winter storm has pummelled the US east coast, halting vaccine distribution and grounding hundreds of flights. While some enjoyed snow fights and even skiing in the street, a state of emergency was declared in large parts of New York state and in New Jersey.
