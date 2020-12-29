John Kerry: 'Glasgow the last best chance the world has to avoid climate crisis'
The newly-appointed US climate tsar says the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow in November, is "the last best chance the world has" to act on the environment.
John Kerry said three years were wasted under the Trump administration and COP26 will be "extremely important" to avoid serious climate consequences.
