Former US President Donald Trump’s influence within the Republican party will weaken as he goes up against others who want to run for president, an ex-chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security has said.

“I think you're going to see Trump slowly moved to the outskirts of the party and be banished because of political convenience,” Miles Taylor told BBC World News.

But the false claims perpetuated by Mr Trump that the election was stolen will not fade anytime soon, Mr Taylor warned, explaining that it could be used by other politicians in future to further undermine democratic stability in the country.