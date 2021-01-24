Police car filmed ploughing through Washington crowd
Video filmed in Tacoma, Washington, shows a police car apparently driving through a crowd at a street race.
People surrounded the car, which then reversed and reportedly drove at a crowd of around 20 to 30 people.
One man was injured in the incident.
Tacoma Police told local media they were responding to the streets being blocked and that the officer was afraid of the crowd breaking the glass of his car.
