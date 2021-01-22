President Biden and unity: Can the next generation unify America?
US President Joe Biden has called on all Americans to help unify the country. But how challenging will it be to bring people together after what was such a polarising election?
BBC My World brings together two 16-year-olds, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, to find out how the next generation of Americans can move on and unify.
My World makes videos on global issues for teenagers
