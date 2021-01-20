Amanda Gorman, 22, has become the youngest ever poet to perform at a US presidential inauguration.

She was the country's first youth poet laureate in 2017.

Her inauguration poem, The Hill We Climb, referenced the Capitol riots earlier this month, but also underlined the theme of unity set out by the new president.

Speaking before inauguration, she said: "Poetry is a weapon, it is an instrument of social change. Poetry is one of the most political arts out there."

