President Joe Biden inauguration speech: 'Democracy has prevailed'
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, at a low key inauguration ceremony outside the US Capitol in Washington DC.
In his maiden speech as president, Mr Biden said: "We've learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."
