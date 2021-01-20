There were many aspects of Donald Trump’s administration which was favourable to the United States, but history will not be kind to him, the Republican political analyst Ron Christie has said.

“Historians will look at a divisive United States, they will look at the tensions we have here in America and they will ask ‘What brought us to this point and how did America once Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States move past it?’” he told BBC World News.

