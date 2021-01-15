US Capitol on high alert ahead of Biden's inauguration

In the aftermath of last week's Capitol riots, Washington DC is preparing for Joe Biden's inauguration with extreme security measures - closing roads, erecting barbed wire fences and deploying 20,000 US troops. The FBI revealed that dozens of people on its watchlist came to the capital the day of the riot.

