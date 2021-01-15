The precedent set by impeaching US President Donald Trump will be used in the future to curtail the free speech of civil rights activists and protesters, one of the country’s most high profile lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, has warned.

“We should not be compromising free speech in the interest of ending a term four or five days earlier. It will stick with us forever and ever,” Mr Dershowitz said.

“When the precedent is established against bad people, it then is used against good people and that's why I’m fighting for the first amendment,” he said.

The president is accused of inciting a riot at the Capitol. Five people died.

Mr Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence. He released a video after the impeachment vote calling on his supporters to remain peaceful.

Watch the full interview on Friday 15 January 2021 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)