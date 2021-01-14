'US far-right is furious over Trump impeachment'
Dr Jen Schradie, a digital sociologist, who has been studying far-right groups in the US says many see President Donald Trump as a symbol of their movement.
She told BBC World News: "The far-right in the US is furious over the impeachment. For them Donald Trump is their leader but in many ways he is a symbol of their movement.
"So while they are upset, it's also a very motivating decision for people to continue to organise, because this is really a long term movement that has been years in the making."
President Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence last week that prompted his impeachment.
