Republicans defend - and some attack - Trump

For the second time, the House of Representatives has voted to impeach the president. Unlike the previous impeachment vote, this time 10 Republicans voted yes.

Most were not in favour of the action, but some critiqued the president for what he said before and after the riot at the Capitol last week.

