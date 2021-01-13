President Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice
The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump over his role in the storming of Congress last week.
Mr Trump - who has rejected any responsibility for the violence - is the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
He told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. But in a new statement Mr Trump has called for no violence in the coming days.
A trial will begin in the Senate to determine the president's guilt in the coming days.
