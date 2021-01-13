While there is a constitutional imperative and symbolism of impeaching President Donald Trump, it will not help heal divisions in the country, a former deputy homeland security adviser to president Barack Obama has said.

“People very, very much believe that this election was stolen from them, genuinely believe that, and the impeachment will really solidify those factions,” Amy Pope told BBC World News.

Democrats have accused the president of encouraging his supporters to attack the US Capitol building last week. Five people died.

Mr Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence.

