The US House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in last week's storming of Congress.

Democrats accuse Mr Trump of encouraging the mob, and are expected to formally charge him with inciting insurrection.

Several politicians from the president's own Republican party have said they support the move, and will vote to impeach him.

The Democrats control the House, which means the vote is likely to pass, and that would make Mr Trump the first US president ever to be impeached twice. The motion would then head to the Senate, where a trial will be held to determine his guilt.

