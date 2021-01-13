The storming of the US Capitol

When rioters forced their way into the House chamber on 6 January, it marked the first time since the War of 1812 that the seat of US democracy had been breached.

The BBC's North America correspondent Aleem Maqbool reports on the stunning events and asks: "How safe is US democracy?"

Produced by Eva Artesona, Helene Daouphars; filmed by Peter Murtaugh; edited by Peter Murtaugh, Fred Scott, Paul Wheeler; executive produced by Jacky Martens.