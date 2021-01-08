A Republican mayor who backed Democrat Joe Biden says President Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately.

Michael Taylor, the mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan told BBC World News: "He presents a clear and present danger to the United States of America, to our democracy, to our nation, to our constitution, to our republic and I think it is time for him to go."

Mr Trump has condemned the Capitol riots and promised an "smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power".

