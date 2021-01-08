Biden: Capitol riots 'darkest day' in US history

Joe Biden, who takes over the US presidency on 20 January, says the difference in the way the Capitol rioters and Black Lives Matter protesters were treated is "unacceptable".

The president-elect said Wednesday's events were "one of the darkest days in the history of our nation".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.