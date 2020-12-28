Georgia election: Warnock projected to become state’s first black senator
The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is on the verge of taking control of the Senate as results come in from two runoff elections in Georgia.
Raphael Warnock, a pastor from Atlanta, is projected to have won his Senate runoff race, becoming the first black senator for the state.
If the Democrats win both races, Mr Biden will have a much better chance of pushing through his legislative agenda.
