US Senate race: 'Georgia vote expected to be close'
Last minute polling puts Democrats and Republicans both on 49% in the Georgia Senate race, Tom Bevan from Real Clear Politics has told BBC World News.
He told Yalda Hakim: "Both parties have poured an enormous amount of resources into the state of Georgia... Both parties really pulling out the stops to really motivate their bases and from every indication that we have from the early vote to the latest polling, these races are extraordinarily close."
