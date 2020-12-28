Congress overrides Trump defence spending bill veto

US Congress has overturned President Donald Trump's veto of a defence spending bill, for the first time in his presidency.

The Republican-controlled Senate held a rare New Year's Day session to debate the move, which had already been voted for by the House of Representatives.

The $740bn (£549bn) bill will fund defence policy for the year to come.

Mr Trump, who leaves office in a few weeks, objected to certain provisions in the bill.

The Senate voted 81-13 for the measure - a two-thirds majority is required to override a presidential veto in both chambers.