How delivery drivers became vital in the pandemic

They made sure no one had to leave the house. Now they are taking on an even more important role as the last link in the vaccine supply chain.

Regina Byron delivered the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the University of Michigan Hospital. "It's very fulfilling to know that I make a difference," she said.

