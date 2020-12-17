A huge snowstorm has been causing chaos in the north-eastern US - with a Spirit Airlines plane skidding off the taxiway shortly after landing. No-one was injured.

Binghamton, in upstate New York, received up to 40in (101cm) of snow.

More than 60 million people are affected by the storm.

