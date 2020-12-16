Dr Anthony Fauci has called this week's US vaccine rollout a "bittersweet" moment, as it coincided with the country's 300,000th Covid death.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, the top infectious diseases expert said it's "extraordinary" that science has rapidly delivered a vaccine, but urged Americans to continue following public health measures.

