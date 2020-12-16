Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, has defended his US channel's post election coverage when President Donald Trump challenged the result.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There is a media-spin that somehow we are trying to deny the election or as you say out-Trump, Trump.

"But I don't think anybody could out-Trump, Trump, but we are certainly sticking to the facts and have been very consistent."

Watch the full interview on Thursday 17 December 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)