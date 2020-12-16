Gunner the puppy survived a close encounter with an alligator's jaws last month - and now he's been honoured as a "deputy dog" by his local sheriff in Florida.

The five-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel will work with Lee County Sheriff's Office to educate children about safety.

