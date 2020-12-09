The demand for travel nurses in the US has skyrocketed due to the pandemic and they've played a crucial role in places overwhelmed with Covid patients.

Laura Liffiton, a nurse from Phoenix, Arizona, has been travelling for six months and working in ICUs and emergency rooms from New York to the Midwest.

