Fauci: US mass vaccinations could be days away

Mass vaccinations in the United States could begin in the third or fourth week of December says Dr Anthony Fauci.

It follows the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) analysis that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine meets the "success criteria".

The top US infectious disease expert told BBC Hardtalk it was now "highly likely" an emergency use authorisation would be issued within a couple of days.

"When it is, very soon thereafter we are ready to begin administering the vaccine to the higher priority groups," he said.

