The US has seen record coronavirus infections in recent days, with a daily death toll of more than 2,000.

But Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government's effort to deliver a vaccine, says there is now "light at the end of the tunnel".

With hopes a vaccine could be approved this week, Dr Slaoui told CBS's Face the Nation programme that life could start going back to normal for Americans in the spring - but they needed to keep following safety rules.