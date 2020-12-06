BBC News

Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate races, repeats election fraud claims

Donald Trump has held a campaign rally in Georgia in support of the Republican candidates running in the upcoming Senate elections.

Both David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler need to win their runoffs to ensure the Republicans retain control of the Senate.

During the event, the president continued his refusal concede and alleged, without evidence, that Joe Biden's win was due to fraud.

