The demand for travel nurses in the US has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, from 8,000 openings in January to 32,000 in December. They've played a crucial role in places overwhelmed with Covid patients.

Laura Liffiton, a nurse from Phoenix, Arizona, has been travelling for six months following Covid spikes across the US. She's worked in ICUs and emergency rooms from New York to the Midwest.

"I want my kids to ask me where I was and I want to be able to show them that if you can help somebody, you should," she says.