'Brother against brother' in Trump country

In rural Florida and Georgia - a heartland of Trump support - the contentious presidential election has only deepened political divides.

With many Republicans believing conspiracy theories claiming the election was rigged, what's it like for voters here who backed Joe Biden?

Musician Jim White says he's not seen the South as divided in his lifetime - but he's trying to reach out to neighbours who disagree with him. Political blogger Justin King says he'll never be able to repair relationships with those who voted for Trump.

Produced by Aleem Maqbool, Eva Artesona. Filmed by Fred Scott. Edited by Alexandra Ostasiewicz.