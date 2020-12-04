Plane clips car as it makes emergency landing on US highway
A light air craft was forced to make an emergency landing on an interstate in Minnesota.
The single-propeller plane appeared to have suffered an engine failure, the Ramsey County Deputy's Federation said on Facebook.
Nobody was injured in the accident.
