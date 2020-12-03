How the animals crossed the big wide road

An overpass built especially for wildlife in Utah is proving to be a success, according to officials.

The bridge was constructed to help animals cross between two mountains, while avoiding potentially dangerous traffic on the highway below.

Deer, bears and moose are among the "long list" of creatures that have been spotted using the connection since it opened two years ago.

