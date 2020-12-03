Why did the penguins go to the cinema?
These penguins from an aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, go on regular field trips to unusual places around the city, such as cinemas, art museums and football stadiums. It might seem strange, but there's a good reason for it.
Published
38 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada