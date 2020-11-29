Jane Fonda: 'I'm willing to step in to the fire'

Jane Fonda has been an activist for almost as long as she has been an actress.

She's in her eighties now and is still taking part in mass protests.

This year she was arrested several times for taking part in 'Fire Drill Fridays', a movement aimed at forcing US lawmakers to address climate change.

As part of this year's 100 Women season, she spoke to Nuala McGovern about how she was inspired by her fellow protesters.

