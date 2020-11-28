As a young actress, she was winning awards, protesting, and getting arrested - and as an 82-year-old, Jane Fonda is still winning awards, protesting, and getting arrested.

Now, the focus of her activism is the environment.

Named on this year's BBC 100 Women list, she is calling for people to be united in the face of the climate crisis.

Jane Fonda will feature at the BBC 100 Women Masterclasses on Monday 30 November.

