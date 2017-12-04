Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says that ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn's "loyalty" to the president has "certainly paid off".

Mr Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, was pardoned by the US president on Wednesday.

Ms Manigault Newman told BBC World News she expects to see "more of these types of pardons" from Mr Trump.

The two have feuded since she left the White House - with Mr Trump's team taking legal action following her memoir, which was highly critical of the president.