Driver trapped in sinking car rescued by Ohio police officers
Police officers in Alliance, Ohio, raced against time to save a driver whose car had ended up in the cold waters of the Mahoning River - and was sinking fast.
The driver, who called 911 from her vehicle, escaped with minor injuries.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
