'Thanksgiving grandma' has bittersweet reunion

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally texted him in 2016, mistaking his number for her grandson's.

This year is bittersweet, though, as they are remembering Wanda's husband, Lonnie, who died from Covid-19.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.