Anthony Gardner: Democrats need to seize the day

The upcoming Biden administration needs to seize the day, the former US ambassador to the European Union Anthony Gardner has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur they had focused on foreign policy objectives that were doable over two years and not controversial.

"It is very important that we prove the case to our domestic populations, that working with allies within the rules, within the multilateral institutions yields better results for our people. That is the key test," he said.

