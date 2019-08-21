The moment a dog was rescued from an alligator's jaws
Gunner the puppy was dramatically saved by his owner Richard Wilbanks, after he was snatched and dragged into a pond in Florida.
Richard and his partner Louise live on a shared landscape, a project which aims to educate people about local wildlife.
Meredith Blake from the Florida Wildlife Association said the aim was not to "tolerate" but to "thrive" with wildlife.
Both Gunner and Richard are well.
