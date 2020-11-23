Health workers at a 14-bed hospital in North Dakota are struggling to keep friends' family members alive, as rates of new Covid-19 infections soar in the US heartland's tight-knit communities.

Small towns like Grafton - with a population of around 4,000 - are especially vulnerable to a surge in critically ill patients, as local hospitals have limited space and staff.

Watch a day in the life of Unity Medical Center - told by the very people who work there.

Video by Alexandra Ostasiewicz

Read more: Is this Covid wave in the US the worst yet?